ING Groep NV Sells 20,096 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,772 shares of the software company's stock after selling 20,096 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 103,854 shares of the software company's stock valued at $30,742,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,679 shares of the software company's stock valued at $30,582,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,351 shares of the software company's stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 137,241 shares of the software company's stock valued at $40,625,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock opened at $229.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $237.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.93. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.10 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Autodesk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Autodesk signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to bring cloud-based products into AWS Marketplace and improve cloud solutions for customers, which could widen distribution and strengthen enterprise adoption. Autodesk signs strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services

Autodesk signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to bring cloud-based products into AWS Marketplace and improve cloud solutions for customers, which could widen distribution and strengthen enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Autodesk lowered the minimum buy-in for Autodesk Flex to 33 tokens for $99 from 100 tokens for $300, making it easier and cheaper for small businesses to start using its products and potentially expanding its user base. Autodesk for Small Business update: Making it more affordable to get started with Autodesk Flex

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

See Also

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