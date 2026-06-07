ING Groep NV Sells 266,808 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 266,808 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 0.6% of ING Groep NV's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ING Groep NV's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $105,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,773 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,064.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $218,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,433 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Stock Down 13.3%

Shares of MU opened at $864.01 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,089.29. The firm's 50 day moving average is $617.28 and its 200-day moving average is $437.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $641.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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