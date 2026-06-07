ING Groep NV Sells 31,632 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,674 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,632 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 1.1% of ING Groep NV's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ING Groep NV's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $189,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,504 shares of the company's stock worth $304,958,000 after acquiring an additional 169,898 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,775,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,245 shares of the company's stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtrion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Phillip Securities lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $135.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business's 50 day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.92 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here