ING Groep NV Sells 63,207 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,793 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 63,207 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Sandisk were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,889,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,425,000.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,400.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,398.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,559.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 4.88. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $1,861.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,174.63 and a 200 day moving average of $698.85.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current year.

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here