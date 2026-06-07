ING Groep NV Sells 80,092 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,431 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 80,092 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $45,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $160.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82. The company has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,786 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,268. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength.

TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal.

Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal. Positive Sentiment: UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations.

UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking.

Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: CEO Ernie Herrman and CFO John Klinger sold shares this week, which may weigh on sentiment even though the transactions were disclosed as routine filings.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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