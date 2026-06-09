ING Groep NV Takes Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,456,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $125,044,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 33,181.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 300,864 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $81,322,000 after buying an additional 299,960 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,628.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,946 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $50,570,000 after buying an additional 185,553 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,067 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $243,577,000 after buying an additional 172,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

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Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $314.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.77 and a 200-day moving average of $278.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.13 and a 12 month high of $318.95.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.640-10.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $2,448,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,436.04. This represents a 16.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird set a $317.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIT

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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