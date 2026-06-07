Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049,307 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 121,729 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Ingersoll Rand worth $241,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,002,133 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,131,157,000 after buying an additional 7,816,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,787,657 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,626,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,254,676 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,590,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,183 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,404,452 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,942,711 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $573,607,000 after acquiring an additional 28,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,438,992. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE IR opened at $72.26 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $92.75.

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Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Further Reading

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