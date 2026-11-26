Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM - Free Report) by 1,395.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,105,115 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,964,390 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.92% of Ingram Micro worth $56,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ingram Micro by 24.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 248,800 shares of the company's stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS raised its position in Ingram Micro by 6.8% in the third quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 2,914,857 shares of the company's stock worth $78,147,000 after acquiring an additional 186,351 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. AlphaGrep UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

INGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ingram Micro from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingram Micro from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingram Micro from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingram Micro has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGM

Ingram Micro Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:INGM opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Ingram Micro had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.0880 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Ingram Micro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.0860. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Ingram Micro's payout ratio is 17.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingram Micro

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 1,968,750 shares of Ingram Micro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $53,530,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 162,372,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,910,151.11. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a global technology distributor and services provider that connects technology manufacturers with businesses and channel partners. Its customers include resellers, system integrators, managed service providers and retailers. The company distributes products and solutions across areas such as computing, networking, data centers, cybersecurity and cloud services. It also provides logistics, financing, technical support and other services that help partners sell, deploy and manage technology.

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