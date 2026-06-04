Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,125 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,382 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Ingredion worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 166.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 381 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 65.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company's stock.

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Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $98.29 and a 12 month high of $140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $42,165.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $799,448.40. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INGR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on INGR

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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