State Street Corp cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204,555 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,256,047 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.54% of Ingredion worth $211,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $29,542,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 41,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,287,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 66.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $91.91 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $86.90 and a 1 year high of $123.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Research cut Ingredion from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Ingredion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $113.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INGR

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company that transforms corn, tapioca, potato and other plant-based raw materials into ingredients used by food and beverage manufacturers and other industries. Its products include sweeteners, starches, texturizers, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials. The company serves customers in markets such as food and beverages, brewing, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, paper and personal care. Ingredion operates across multiple regions, including North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

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