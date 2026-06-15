Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Stock Holdings Lessened by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,604 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,260 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,789 shares of the company's stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the company's stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 544 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $42,165.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,448.40. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $101.42 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.16. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $140.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Ingredion from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on INGR

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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