Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Innio N.V. (NASDAQ:INIO - Free Report) by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,880,735 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,029,019 shares during the quarter. Innio accounts for approximately 2.7% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 1.98% of Innio worth $269,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INIO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Innio in the second quarter worth about $112,718,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innio during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,605,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Innio by 6,229.4% during the third quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,024 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,193,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,096,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on INIO. Citigroup decreased their price target on Innio from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Innio in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Innio in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Innio from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Innio

Innio Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:INIO opened at $13.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.57. Innio N.V. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Innio (NASDAQ:INIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Innio had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 63.87%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innio N.V. will post 0.40 EPS for the current year.

About Innio

INNIO is an energy technology company that provides gas engines and related solutions for distributed power generation. Its products include Jenbacher and Waukesha engines, which can be used for electricity generation, combined heat and power, and other industrial applications. The company also offers equipment servicing, parts, digital monitoring and optimization, and support for customers' energy systems. INNIO serves customers internationally across industries including utilities, manufacturing, and energy infrastructure.

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