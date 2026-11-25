Boston Partners lowered its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA - Free Report) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,276 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 1,890,683 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.05% of Innoviva worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innoviva by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,436,427 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 76,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,562,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,873,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $20,847,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 29.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 832,881 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $17,665,000 after acquiring an additional 190,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innoviva from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Innoviva from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Innoviva from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviva has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

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Innoviva Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.38. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 15.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.31 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 22.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with two main areas of activity: royalty interests in respiratory medicines developed with GSK and the development and commercialization of specialty medicines. Its respiratory-related royalties include products such as Trelegy Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta and Breo Ellipta, which are used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma and are marketed by GSK. Through its specialty therapeutics operations, Innoviva focuses on medicines for serious infections and other acute-care conditions.

Further Reading

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