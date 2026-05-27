Inscription Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,154 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of Inscription Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $35,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 65,301 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,367 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,751,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $308.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50 day moving average is $271.87 and its 200 day moving average is $269.16. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.07 and a twelve month high of $311.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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