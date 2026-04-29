Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,707 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $1,136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $13,546,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $587,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $7,046,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $514,000.

Sandisk Trading Down 6.3%

SNDK stock opened at $1,002.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.95 billion, a PE ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 5.04. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $1,070.66. The firm's 50-day moving average is $734.38 and its 200 day moving average is $460.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 39.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $710.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $675.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $791.05.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets signal continued conviction in AI-driven NAND demand — recent moves include a reported price-target increase (~11%) and fresh buy initiations that support medium-term upside. MSN: Price Target Increase

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets signal continued conviction in AI-driven NAND demand — recent moves include a reported price-target increase (~11%) and fresh buy initiations that support medium-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Top analysts (including Morgan Stanley and BofA coverage notes) have raised estimates and reiterated buy cases ahead of Q3, citing strong AI/data-center demand and recent beat-and-raise results that justify higher targets. TipRanks: Morgan Stanley Lift

Top analysts (including Morgan Stanley and BofA coverage notes) have raised estimates and reiterated buy cases ahead of Q3, citing strong AI/data-center demand and recent beat-and-raise results that justify higher targets. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk’s recent quarterly results and consensus previews show strong revenue and margin momentum (AI SSDs, hyperscaler traction); many previews expect another beat but emphasize that the report will be closely watched. Barchart: Q3 Preview

Sandisk’s recent quarterly results and consensus previews show strong revenue and margin momentum (AI SSDs, hyperscaler traction); many previews expect another beat but emphasize that the report will be closely watched. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write-ups (Zacks, TipRanks) highlight SanDisk’s strong beat history and model for another upside quarter—this raises expectations but also concentrates risk around the upcoming print. Zacks: Earnings Preview

Analyst write-ups (Zacks, TipRanks) highlight SanDisk’s strong beat history and model for another upside quarter—this raises expectations but also concentrates risk around the upcoming print. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and volatility after an outsized year‑to‑date rally are pressuring the stock — many price targets are still below the recent peak, leaving room for pullbacks if the earnings print is merely “good” instead of exceptional. InvestorPlace: Rally Context

Profit-taking and volatility after an outsized year‑to‑date rally are pressuring the stock — many price targets are still below the recent peak, leaving room for pullbacks if the earnings print is merely “good” instead of exceptional. Negative Sentiment: Macro/interview commentary and forecasts have introduced caution — some coverage flags potential moderation in AI capex (comments referenced in recent articles) that could temper near-term demand. FXEmpire: AI Spending Caution

Macro/interview commentary and forecasts have introduced caution — some coverage flags potential moderation in AI capex (comments referenced in recent articles) that could temper near-term demand. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional activity is mixed — some large holders trimmed positions in recent filings, which can add to selling pressure after a sharp run-up. QuiverQuant: Insider/Institutional Activity

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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