State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233,364 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 1,212,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.28% of Insight Enterprises worth $192,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,827 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 4,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts: Sign Up

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $158.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $182.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-13.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barrington Research set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $175.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises is a global information technology solutions provider that helps businesses and public-sector organizations plan, acquire, implement and manage technology. Its offerings include computer hardware, software, cloud services and related consulting and support. The company works across areas such as cloud and data center infrastructure, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, and digital workplaces. It also provides services spanning technology design and deployment through ongoing management and optimization.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insight Enterprises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insight Enterprises wasn't on the list.

While Insight Enterprises currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report