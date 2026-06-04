Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 163,474 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 684.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 39.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,259 shares of the software maker's stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other news, CFO James A. Morgado purchased 2,290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,713.50. This represents a 15.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price target on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $148.58.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.43. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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