Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,069 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 34,637 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.5% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $58,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Schuylkill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts: Sign Up

Top Meta Platforms Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about META:

Positive Sentiment: Meta expanded its Muse shopping assistant in the UK through partnerships with 14 retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and JD Sports. The rollout could create new commerce and advertising opportunities. Article: Meta's Muse shopping agent launches in UK

Meta expanded its Muse shopping assistant in the UK through partnerships with 14 retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and JD Sports. The rollout could create new commerce and advertising opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Meta and Amazon are reportedly discussing allowing Muse to access Amazon’s store and make purchases. A deal could broaden the assistant’s usefulness, though talks do not guarantee an agreement. Article: Amazon and Meta reportedly in talks

Meta and Amazon are reportedly discussing allowing Muse to access Amazon’s store and make purchases. A deal could broaden the assistant’s usefulness, though talks do not guarantee an agreement. Negative Sentiment: Credit markets are signaling increased concern about how major AI companies will finance data-center construction. That skepticism could weigh on Meta as investors assess its substantial AI investment plans. Article: Credit markets sound alarm on AI spending

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $895.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $974,375.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,747,500. This represents a 35.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total transaction of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,202,351.30. This trade represents a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209. 13.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $609.89 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $779.82. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $672.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report