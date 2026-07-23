Insmed, Inc. $INSM Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 505,624 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.64% of Insmed worth $228,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,076,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,668,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,524 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 20,933,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,644,274,000 after purchasing an additional 475,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,201,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $905,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,390 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,842,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $842,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $751,936,000 after purchasing an additional 539,625 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 2,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $242,379.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 98,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,084,128.81. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $173,050.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,607,431.36. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,738. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $209.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insmed

Insmed Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $106.64 on Thursday. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.39 and a twelve month high of $212.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.22.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The company had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

See Also

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