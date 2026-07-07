Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,152 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Aercap were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,112,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $735,003,000 after purchasing an additional 184,425 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 45,615.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,510,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $424,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,812 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,272,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $470,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,241 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,804,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $403,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aercap by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,772 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $393,726,000 after acquiring an additional 71,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Aercap from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aercap currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.75.

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Aercap Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Aercap stock opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company's fifty day moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.86.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's payout ratio is 7.01%.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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