Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $155,320,000 after acquiring an additional 90,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,409,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 45.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,263 shares of the company's stock worth $41,481,000 after purchasing an additional 332,846 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 277.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 888,364 shares of the company's stock worth $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 653,236 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,124 shares of the company's stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 0.12.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $214.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $206.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 483,654 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $25,082,296.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,398,541.44. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry D. Quart sold 13,099 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $656,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,554.60. The trade was a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 653,301 shares of company stock worth $34,046,073 over the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $62.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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