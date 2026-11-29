Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 101,628 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $19,500,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Installed Building Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 446.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Installed Building Products by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 186 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $239.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Installed Building Products

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $136,672.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,972,386.50. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,086 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $257,447.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,218,962.52. This represents a 17.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $242.70 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $206.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.65. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.15 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Installed Building Products's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc. is a U.S.-based installer of insulation and complementary building products. The company serves residential and commercial customers, including homebuilders, contractors, and property owners, on new construction and repair and remodeling projects. Its services include installing fiberglass, cellulose, and spray foam insulation, as well as waterproofing, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, and shelving. These offerings support a range of building needs, from energy efficiency and moisture protection to interior and exterior finishing.

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