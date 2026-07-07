Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 59,379 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Insulet worth $35,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In related news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Insulet from $360.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $237.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Key Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insulet announced the launch of Omnipod 5 and Omnipod Discover in Spain, expanding access to its tubeless diabetes technology and supporting the company’s international growth story. Article Title

Insulet announced the launch of and in Spain, expanding access to its tubeless diabetes technology and supporting the company’s international growth story. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PODD with a Buy rating and a $190 price target, signaling Wall Street sees meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Insulet Stock Down 2.9%

PODD opened at $159.77 on Tuesday. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $138.79 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The firm had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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