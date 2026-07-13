Insulet Corporation $PODD Stock Position Decreased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 20,733 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Insulet worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Insulet by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $43,245,000 after buying an additional 29,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Insulet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel kept a buy rating on PODD, although it lowered its price target from $250 to $225, suggesting the stock still has meaningful upside despite recent volatility. Benzinga reference

Stifel kept a rating on PODD, although it lowered its price target from $250 to $225, suggesting the stock still has meaningful upside despite recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Insulet also appeared in a positive-style growth note and an article discussing the stock’s valuation after a sharp decline, but these pieces did not provide fresh company-specific catalysts. Yahoo Finance reference

Insulet also appeared in a positive-style growth note and an article discussing the stock’s valuation after a sharp decline, but these pieces did not provide fresh company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no reported short interest as of July 10, so it does not currently signal a meaningful bearish positioning change.

Short-interest data showed no reported short interest as of July 10, so it does not currently signal a meaningful bearish positioning change. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced or promoted class-action lawsuits against Insulet over alleged securities fraud and Omnipod safety disclosures, which can create investor uncertainty and pressure the stock. PR Newswire reference

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $161.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $138.79 and a 1 year high of $354.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The company had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Insulet from $288.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $237.08.

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Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought 2,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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