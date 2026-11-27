State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 3,672,174 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.93% of Insulet worth $355,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,018,582,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,746,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,615,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,153,000.

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Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $142.68 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $126.40 and a 12 month high of $330.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.40. Insulet had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.21.

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Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company focused on insulin delivery for people with diabetes. Founded in 2000, the company developed the Omnipod platform, which delivers insulin through a small, wearable pod without the tubing used by many traditional insulin pumps. Its products include Omnipod DASH and Omnipod 5, an automated insulin delivery system that can adjust insulin delivery based on glucose readings from compatible continuous glucose monitors. Insulet also provides related controllers, mobile app features, supplies and customer support.

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