Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 677,500 shares during the quarter. Insulet comprises approximately 8.0% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned 2.49% of Insulet worth $225,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 48.3% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 115.6% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Insulet from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Insulet from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODD

Insulet Trading Down 0.8%

PODD opened at $141.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $142.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.54. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $126.40 and a one year high of $328.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.40. Insulet had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Insulet's quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical technology company that develops and markets insulin delivery systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide an alternative to traditional insulin injections and tubed insulin pumps. The company's main product family is Omnipod, a wearable, tubeless insulin pump system. It includes the Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system, which can work with compatible continuous glucose monitors to adjust insulin delivery, as well as Omnipod systems that deliver insulin based on user-set instructions.

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