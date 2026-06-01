Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,900 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of Intact Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. WJ Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WJ Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 44,812 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft and Nvidia teased “a new era of PC,” with reports pointing to new Surface hardware and a possible AI-focused chip announcement at Computex, which could refresh the Windows/PC upgrade cycle. Article Title

Microsoft and Nvidia teased “a new era of PC,” with reports pointing to new Surface hardware and a possible AI-focused chip announcement at Computex, which could refresh the Windows/PC upgrade cycle. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Microsoft will unveil a new coding model and other in-house AI tools at next week’s Build conference reinforce the company’s AI monetization story and support sentiment around GitHub Copilot and Azure demand. Article Title

Reports that Microsoft will unveil a new coding model and other in-house AI tools at next week’s Build conference reinforce the company’s AI monetization story and support sentiment around GitHub Copilot and Azure demand. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s latest earnings backdrop remains solid, with revenue growth of 18.3% and better-than-expected EPS, helping investors justify the stock’s premium valuation.

Microsoft’s latest earnings backdrop remains solid, with revenue growth of 18.3% and better-than-expected EPS, helping investors justify the stock’s premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish writeups and analyst commentary say MSFT still has room to run because Azure, M365 cloud, and AI revenue are expanding faster than the broader software market. Article Title

Several bullish writeups and analyst commentary say MSFT still has room to run because Azure, M365 cloud, and AI revenue are expanding faster than the broader software market. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft is also drawing attention from investors, fund managers, and even congressional buyers, which supports the stock’s defensive-growth reputation but does not change fundamentals on its own.

Microsoft is also drawing attention from investors, fund managers, and even congressional buyers, which supports the stock’s defensive-growth reputation but does not change fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: A TechCrunch report says Microsoft is facing backlash for threatening a security researcher over unpatched bugs and code disclosure, adding some reputational noise ahead of Build. Article Title

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $450.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $356.28 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's payout ratio is 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $620.00 to $515.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $560.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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