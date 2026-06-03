Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,244 Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 238.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino's Pizza by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino's Pizza by 200.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Domino's Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino's Pizza by 64.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Domino's Pizza by 85.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $436.00 to $423.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reduced their price target on Domino's Pizza from $525.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $418.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino's Pizza Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $307.53 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $343.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.20. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 12-month low of $297.48 and a 12-month high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. Domino's Pizza's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total transaction of $152,822.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,928,672.32. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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