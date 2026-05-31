Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 79,779 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 552.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,216 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 79,779 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Franchise GP Ltd bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $4,960,452.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,960,452.82. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $767,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,286,140.37. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 505,960 shares of company stock worth $55,265,802 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $128.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day moving average is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.35. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $134.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Iron Mountain's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is currently 380.22%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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