Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 45,746 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Free Report) by 186.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,287 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 45,746 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Synaptics worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,529,713 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $446,241,000 after acquiring an additional 594,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,039,202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $132,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,456 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $74,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Synaptics by 51.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,973 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,243,000 after acquiring an additional 184,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 186.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,441 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,744,000 after acquiring an additional 288,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company's stock.

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Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $137.28 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.90. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $149.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The firm had revenue of $294.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $128.00 target price on Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Synaptics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.18.

Get Our Latest Report on SYNA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $1,246,954.61. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,753,472.57. This trade represents a 41.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $143,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 87,382 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,787.80. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,078. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

See Also

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