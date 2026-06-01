Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,538 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $715.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $860.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.81. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $893.13. The company's 50-day moving average price is $583.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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