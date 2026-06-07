Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,630 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 36,383 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in United Airlines by 24.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in United Airlines by 92.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in United Airlines by 23.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 55,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 73.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $105.73 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research downgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $3,654,459.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,994.87. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $4,848,263 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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