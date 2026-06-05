Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after selling 359,654 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,171,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $341,368,000 after purchasing an additional 116,461 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 8,156,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $328,529,000 after purchasing an additional 783,117 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,970,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $267,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,508,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $151,307,000 after purchasing an additional 140,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $137,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AR

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 150,242 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,648. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. This trade represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 252,316 shares of company stock worth $9,977,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. Antero Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.33.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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