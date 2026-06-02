Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 129.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,463 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 22,792 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 29.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jeanne Quirk sold 1,789 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $250,853.58. Following the sale, the director owned 11,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,598,508. The trade was a 13.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald M. Blumenstock sold 1,161 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.70, for a total value of $177,284.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,129,281.10. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 34,453 shares of company stock worth $5,211,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $150.42 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $129.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $171.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 11.93%.The firm had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.25.

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Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report).

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