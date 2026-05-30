Intech Investment Management LLC Has $11.82 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,352 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,542,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,577 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248,615 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $429,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,719 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $284,893,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Argus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $317.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $324.70 and its 200-day moving average is $349.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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