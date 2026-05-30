Intech Investment Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,108 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,229 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,823.2% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 2.3%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 153,251 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $5,457,268.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 172,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,131,472.24. This trade represents a 47.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,727. The trade was a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 934,459 shares of company stock valued at $31,122,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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