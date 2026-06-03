Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in SM Energy Company $SM

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) by 167.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,051 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 88,952 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SM Energy worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 10,461.5% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the energy company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,200 shares of the energy company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $834,310.94. Following the sale, the director owned 65,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,241,456.72. The trade was a 27.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered SM Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on SM Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on SM Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on SM Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SM

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. SM Energy Company has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.72.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.45%.SM Energy's quarterly revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. SM Energy's payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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