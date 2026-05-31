Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,735 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 31,294 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 196.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $296.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.52.

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Veeva Systems Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $173.97 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.05 and a 1 year high of $310.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $166.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Veeva Systems's revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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