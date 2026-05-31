Intech Investment Management LLC Has $7.07 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 285.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price target on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,101.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised United Rentals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,006.13.

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United Rentals Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of URI stock opened at $996.99 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $854.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $845.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $681.98 and a twelve month high of $1,021.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,823,708.90. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Further Reading

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