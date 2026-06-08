Intech Investment Management LLC Has $850,000 Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,228 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 27,052 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 703.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,598 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

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Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $136.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.52. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 11.25%.The firm had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $355.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Guidewire Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

Key Stories Impacting Guidewire Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: GWRE beat fiscal Q3 expectations with EPS of $0.82 versus $0.79 expected and revenue of $372.54 million versus $355.92 million expected, with revenue up 26.9% year over year. Article Title

GWRE beat fiscal Q3 expectations with EPS of $0.82 versus $0.79 expected and revenue of $372.54 million versus $355.92 million expected, with revenue up 26.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management raised outlook for both the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2026, and said recurring demand remains strong as insurers continue modernizing core systems. Article Title

Management raised outlook for both the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2026, and said recurring demand remains strong as insurers continue modernizing core systems. Positive Sentiment: ARR grew 19%, reinforcing the company’s subscription and cloud momentum, which is typically viewed favorably by investors. Article Title

ARR grew 19%, reinforcing the company’s subscription and cloud momentum, which is typically viewed favorably by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several major brokerages cut price targets, including Goldman Sachs, Stifel, RBC, Wells Fargo, and Citi JMP, but most reiterated bullish ratings and still implied meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Several major brokerages cut price targets, including Goldman Sachs, Stifel, RBC, Wells Fargo, and Citi JMP, but most reiterated bullish ratings and still implied meaningful upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, the stock has been declining as the market appears to be reacting to the lowered valuation targets and broader software-sector pressure rather than the company’s operating results. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,737 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $776,204.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,246,815.16. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $755,031.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 67,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,792,325.12. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,479 shares of company stock worth $5,015,270. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

See Also

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