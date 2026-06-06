Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,630 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 992 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 75.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $494.00 price target on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $518.22.

View Our Latest Report on NVMI

Insider Buying and Selling at Nova

In other Nova news, Director Yaniv Garty sold 426 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total value of $219,172.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,530.62. This represents a 17.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,504 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.48, for a total transaction of $781,297.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,463,892.64. The trade was a 18.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,018. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Nova Price Performance

NVMI opened at $475.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.23. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $215.26 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. Nova had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Nova's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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