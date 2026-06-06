Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,238 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 39,966 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 437.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,677 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Murphy Oil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for Murphy Oil, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly periods, suggesting analysts see improving profitability ahead. Article: Why Murphy Oil (MUR) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for Murphy Oil, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly periods, suggesting analysts see improving profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Murphy Oil’s post-earnings momentum remains constructive, with one report noting the stock has gained since its last earnings release and questioning whether that strength can continue. Article: Murphy Oil (MUR) Up 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

Murphy Oil’s post-earnings momentum remains constructive, with one report noting the stock has gained since its last earnings release and questioning whether that strength can continue. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha highlighted that Wall Street is increasingly catching on to Murphy Oil’s story, which may be supporting investor interest in the name. Article: Murphy Oil: Wall Street Catches On

Seeking Alpha highlighted that Wall Street is increasingly catching on to Murphy Oil’s story, which may be supporting investor interest in the name. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary is split: Zacks Research and KeyCorp both kept neutral-to-bullish ratings overall, but they made mixed changes to future EPS estimates, signaling uncertainty about the pace of earnings growth.

Analyst commentary is split: Zacks Research and KeyCorp both kept neutral-to-bullish ratings overall, but they made mixed changes to future EPS estimates, signaling uncertainty about the pace of earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed its Q2 and Q3 2027 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil, which may be tempering enthusiasm despite its Overweight rating and $48 price target.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $38.64 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 3.02%.The company had revenue of $732.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Murphy Oil's dividend payout ratio is currently 237.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Murphy Oil from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Murphy Oil from a "hold" rating to an "accumulate" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Murphy Oil

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Hanchera sold 47,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,598,942.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,222,049.14. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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