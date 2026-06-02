Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,673 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 42,024 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in eBay were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of eBay by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $223,683,000 after buying an additional 242,168 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of eBay by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $255,294,000 after buying an additional 113,553 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,108 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 970,888 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $88,302,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of eBay stock opened at $110.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.83 and a twelve month high of $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,953 shares of company stock valued at $14,139,444. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here