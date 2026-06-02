Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,623 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,796 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. KGI Securities raised Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of MRVL opened at $219.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $225.14. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,607,462.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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