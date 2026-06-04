Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 24,638 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,258 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,094 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,058 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company's stock.

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Viavi Solutions Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.41 and a beta of 1.18. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $7,075,865.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,188,798 shares in the company, valued at $61,603,512.36. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $445,935.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,368.58. The trade was a 29.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,369 shares of company stock worth $23,789,119. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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