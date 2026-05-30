Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 29,796 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,634 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of CommVault Systems worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 243 shares of the software maker's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 291 shares of the software maker's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CommVault Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Insider Transactions at CommVault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,046,084.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 315,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,269,119.73. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $112,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,413.04. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 75,415 shares of company stock worth $7,369,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 0.77. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $200.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVLT

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Further Reading

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