Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,053 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,668 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,716 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $321,176,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 247,717 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,815,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 884 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $195.65 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.61. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

See Also

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