Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,942 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 62.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

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Key Headlines Impacting Abercrombie & Fitch

Here are the key news stories impacting Abercrombie & Fitch this week:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $77.19 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.34%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

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