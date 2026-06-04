Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 42,354 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,604 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $460,590,000 after purchasing an additional 505,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,464 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $305,510,000 after purchasing an additional 181,801 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Universal Health Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,125,764 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $230,151,000 after buying an additional 40,533 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 22.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 781,145 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $159,698,000 after buying an additional 141,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 756,922 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $165,024,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $267.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $229.00 to $194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Universal Health Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $218.63.

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Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $145.96 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.76 and a twelve month high of $246.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business's fifty day moving average price is $171.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.30.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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