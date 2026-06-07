Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 129,477 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,623 shares of the company's stock after selling 129,477 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 24,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 20,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $66.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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